6 Meridian Makes New $562,000 Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

6 Meridian bought a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Chemed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

CHE stock opened at $459.80 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $313.49 and a one year high of $513.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $418.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

