6 Meridian Grows Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,557 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $40,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HE. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 542,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $22,291,979.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

HE opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

