23,483 Shares in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.06% of Phibro Animal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAHC. FMR LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 26,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. G.Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Gabelli cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of PAHC opened at $22.31 on Thursday. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

