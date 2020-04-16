Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Increased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $25,482,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Shares of K opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average is $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

