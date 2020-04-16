6 Meridian Acquires 378 Shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

6 Meridian boosted its position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in RLI were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in RLI by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,451,000 after purchasing an additional 370,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,196,000 after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,278,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 375,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after acquiring an additional 35,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,779,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RLI news, Director Susan S. Fleming bought 600 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $147,876.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RLI opened at $86.14 on Thursday. RLI Corp has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.72.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. RLI had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 12.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RLI shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

