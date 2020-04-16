6 Meridian Raises Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in NewMarket by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket stock opened at $404.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.51. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $304.65 and a 1 year high of $505.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.03.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 41.69%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

