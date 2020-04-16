64,498 Shares in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 64,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.18. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. Analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $268,582. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.