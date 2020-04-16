BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight Capital downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

TECH stock opened at $201.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.56. BIO-TECHNE has a 52 week low of $155.17 and a 52 week high of $223.29. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.06.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,918,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

