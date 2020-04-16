IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $240.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $285.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s current price.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $207.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.95. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 122,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 62.7% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

