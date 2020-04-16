Wells Fargo & Co Increases MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Price Target to $13.00

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 441.67% from the company’s current price.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $181.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.28.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 825.55% and a negative return on equity of 70.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 8,533,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,162,000 after buying an additional 2,812,500 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,346,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,985,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 142,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 717.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 110,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

