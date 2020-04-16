Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 211,564 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211,564 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 2,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Vipshop by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.16. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

