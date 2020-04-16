PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Stock Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PCSB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PCSB Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in PCSB Financial by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in PCSB Financial by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 28,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PCSB Financial by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares in the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCSB stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $237.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.79. PCSB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 14.22%.

PCSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

PCSB Financial Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

