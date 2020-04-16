Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,468 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Core-Mark worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,399,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,117 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth $18,772,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,991,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 631,629 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 498,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 150,682 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 306,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 110,442 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CORE. Stephens raised their price target on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.26. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $40.95.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

