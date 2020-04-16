Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 990.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $994.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

