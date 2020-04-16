Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBRDA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 97,843 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 174,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 36,207 shares during the last quarter. Value Partner Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $4,477,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,209,000 after acquiring an additional 26,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $3,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Broadband Corp Series A news, Director J David Wargo sold 57,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $5,412,682.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $119.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.41. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $138.47.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 788.85%. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LBRDA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

