Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2 Million Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. State Street Corp raised its stake in CBIZ by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CBIZ by 41.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in CBIZ by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 284,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 4,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $106,823.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $32,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $186,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CBZ. TheStreet downgraded CBIZ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities raised CBIZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.57.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

