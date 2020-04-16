Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 250 Shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Inogen worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $12,351,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 498.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Inogen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter.

INGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Inogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

INGN stock opened at $49.24 on Thursday. Inogen Inc has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $78.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.11 million. Inogen had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inogen Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

