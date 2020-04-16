Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,575 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.99% of Patriot National Bancorp worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:PNBK opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.77. Patriot National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

