Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Inovalon worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after buying an additional 60,127 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.00 and a beta of 0.69. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

INOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

In related news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

