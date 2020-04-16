Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock Position Raised by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of Inovalon worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after buying an additional 60,127 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.00 and a beta of 0.69. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
INOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Inovalon from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.
In related news, President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 30,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $619,763.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 567,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,687,230.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 50.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
