Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,948 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,299,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 356,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 17,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other news, insider John Robert Garrett purchased 1,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $25,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,488 shares of company stock valued at $72,170. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.