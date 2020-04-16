Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 950 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of National Bank worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in National Bank by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 327,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 227,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,802 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,088,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Bank alerts:

NYSE NBHC opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $38.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76. The firm has a market cap of $796.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.19.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NBHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.