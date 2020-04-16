Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,820 Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of SVMK worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of SVMK by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $14.22 on Thursday. SVMK Inc has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.83 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVMK. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of SVMK in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 100,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $2,010,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $344,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 391,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,035,468. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

