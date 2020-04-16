Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1,921.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 246,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 91,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Financial Group from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of CASH opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $624.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.62. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

