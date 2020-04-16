Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Granite Construction worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Granite Construction by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Granite Construction by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Granite Construction Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

GVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Granite Construction from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Construction has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

