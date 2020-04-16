Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AT&T (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 260,389 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical volume of 153,170 call options.

NYSE T opened at $30.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $216.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.02.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

