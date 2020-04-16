Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Elastic Call Options (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,682 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 70% compared to the average daily volume of 2,754 call options.

ESTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

In other news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $285,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,653,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,433,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,225. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $13,435,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Elastic by 17.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 22.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after purchasing an additional 93,988 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at about $12,351,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at about $1,199,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $58.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Elastic has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. On average, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

