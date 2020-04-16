Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Quidel Call Options (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,446 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,131% compared to the typical volume of 280 call options.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $101.70 on Thursday. Quidel has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $106.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.89.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quidel will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $1,002,787.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Quidel by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Quidel by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

