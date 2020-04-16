Tc Pipelines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,353 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 621% compared to the average daily volume of 465 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tc Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

Tc Pipelines stock opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.612 per share. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.08%.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.