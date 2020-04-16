Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.10

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and traded as high as $14.11. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 22,500 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on AKO.B shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.31.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $696.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile (NYSE:AKO.B)

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

