Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 6,901 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 790% compared to the typical volume of 775 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $31,708,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,362,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,792,000 after purchasing an additional 970,075 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $21,027,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,312,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,650,000 after purchasing an additional 755,579 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $14,726,000. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $17.86 on Thursday. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.06 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

