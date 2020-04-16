Investors Buy High Volume of Manulife Financial Call Options (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 15,262 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,573% compared to the average daily volume of 571 call options.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.48. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.93.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 483,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 89,630 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,825,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,016 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,316,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,942,000 after purchasing an additional 775,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 135,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.