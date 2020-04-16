Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.03

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and traded as high as $17.19. Graniteshares Gold Trust shares last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 303,800 shares trading hands.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 9,883,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,360,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,511 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 55,031 shares during the period.

