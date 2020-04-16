Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 51,450 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 770% compared to the average daily volume of 5,913 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

In related news, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,513 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,237,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 43.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 383,828 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 115,438 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRIP opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

