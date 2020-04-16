HD Supply Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,195 call options on the company. This is an increase of 481% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 41,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,233.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 409,506 shares of company stock worth $10,889,949 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 117.4% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of HD Supply by 19.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,082 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in HD Supply by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC grew its position in HD Supply by 141.3% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in HD Supply by 26.7% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. HD Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HD Supply will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.91.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

