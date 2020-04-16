Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PEI)

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,128 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 481% compared to the average volume of 711 call options.

PEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.49.

Shares of PEI stock opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $87.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.13. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $7.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEI. PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 168,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 18,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,376 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,077,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,319 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

