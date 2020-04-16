Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Abbott Laboratories Call Options (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 51,329 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,872 call options.

ABT opened at $90.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 38.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 5,976 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 518,022 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,877,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 76.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

