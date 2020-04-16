Homology Medicines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,195 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,893% compared to the average volume of 70 call options.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. FIX upgraded Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Homology Medicines stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $827.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.29. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $24.00.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 42.62% and a negative net margin of 6,237.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 380,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $5,966,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 8,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $136,840.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 583,787 shares of company stock worth $9,169,437 in the last 90 days. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,594,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,167,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,867,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Homology Medicines by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the period. Finally, Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

