SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.40

Shares of SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and traded as high as $14.99. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 3,260 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SB Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 26,983 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

