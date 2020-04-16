Masimo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MASI)

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,156 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,440% compared to the average daily volume of 140 call options.

Masimo stock opened at $200.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.31 and its 200 day moving average is $162.37. Masimo has a one year low of $118.93 and a one year high of $202.52.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.06.

In other Masimo news, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,342,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,086 shares of company stock valued at $44,006,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

