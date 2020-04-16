Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.54. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 26,106 shares trading hands.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 36,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $29,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.88% of Barnwell Industries worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.