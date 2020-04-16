Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 28,186 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 24,410% compared to the typical volume of 115 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $157.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.09.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRPA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

