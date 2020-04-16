Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.79

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and traded as high as $46.55. Trend Micro shares last traded at $45.47, with a volume of 20,527 shares changing hands.

TMICY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $407.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

