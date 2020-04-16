Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.79

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and traded as high as $46.55. Trend Micro shares last traded at $45.47, with a volume of 20,527 shares changing hands.
TMICY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44.
Trend Micro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMICY)
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.
