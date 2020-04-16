China Ceramics (NASDAQ:CCCL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.43

China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.48. China Ceramics shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 88,400 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Ceramics stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Ceramics Co Ltd (NASDAQ:CCCL) by 345.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,236 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.21% of China Ceramics worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Ceramics Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells ceramic tiles for exterior siding and interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings in the People's Republic of China. It provides porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles, and polished glazed tiles.

