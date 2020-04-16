Hot Mama’s Foods (OTCMKTS:HOTF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Hot Mama’s Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:HOTF) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Hot Mama’s Foods shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Hot Mama’s Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOTF)

Hot Mama's Foods, Inc develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes fresh, refrigerated, or perishable prepared foods in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company's products include salsa, hummus, pesto, dips, spreads, sauces, deli salads, entrees, side dishes, and others. It also provides private label food manufacturing, as well as co-packing services; offers testing and documentation of custom or proprietary formulas; and processes necessary for the introduction of new or customized products.

