Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.57. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 275,508 shares traded.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tanzanian Royalty Exploration stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned about 0.06% of Tanzanian Royalty Exploration as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; the Buziba project situated in the Geita district; the Itetemia gold deposit located at southwest of Mwanza in northern Tanzania; and the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi Game Reserve controlled area in northwestern Tanzania.

