PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.87

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.63. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 2,807 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut PASSUR Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter. PASSUR Aerospace had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 405.19%.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It offers data aggregation and consolidation, information, decision support, predictive analytics, collaborative solutions, and professional services to airlines, airports, governments, and business aviation companies.

