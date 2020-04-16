Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.01

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and traded as low as $31.01. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 10,400 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.43 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

