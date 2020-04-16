G8 Education (ASX:GEM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.27

G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $0.99. G8 Education shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 12,886,961 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.27 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.94. The stock has a market cap of $460.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. G8 Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.29%.

G8 Education Limited owns, operates, franchises, and manages child care centers. The company provides developmental and educational child care services. It operates 519 centers in Australia and Singapore. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

