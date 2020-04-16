Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.70

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and traded as low as $14.00. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 200 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $31.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter.

About Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Sturgis Bank & Trust, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

