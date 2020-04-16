Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.05

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and traded as low as $3.92. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 43,574 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLMD. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.19.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.59.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 403,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 149,294 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

